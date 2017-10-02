2 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Held By as Kigali in League Opener

By Peter Kamasa

Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports started their title defence drawing 1-1 against AS Kigali at Kigali Stadium on Sunday.

New signings Caleb Bonfils Bimenyimana scored for Rayon Sports in the 42nd minute before Eric Radu Iradukunda equalised for the home side in the 89th minute.

Rayon Sports' draw came 24 hours after archrivals and closest title challengers APR FC won their season opener 2-0 against Sunrise FC 2-0 at the same venue.

The military side scored their goals through forward Muhadjir Hakizimana in the 46th minute and an own goal by Regis Mushimiyimana in the 78th minute.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Bugesera FC lost to Amagaju 1-3 at Kicukiro Stadium.

The Nyamagabe-based Amagaju won their opening match of the season courtesy of goals from striker Shabban Hussein Tchabalala in the first half and Amani Mugisho, who netted a second brace for Pablo Nduwimana's team. Samson Ikechukwu had equalised for Ali Bizimungu's side in first half.

SC Kiyovu also got their campaign off to a winning start, beating visiting Musanze FC 1-0 at Mumena stadium. New signing Ramadhan Vino's goal in the first minute was enough to win all three points for Andre Cassa Mbungo's team.

Newly promoted Miroplast FC lost at home 1-2 against Marines at Mironko Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, Police FC lost their first game of the season against hosts Etincelles 3-1 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, while Mukura defeated Kirehe 1-0 and in Gicumbi, Godfroid Okoko's team won 1-0 against Espoir.

