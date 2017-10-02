Photo: The Herald

War veterans at a meeting in Harare (file photo).

A newly launched war veterans outfit, the War Veterans Peace Initiative Trust (WVPIT) says the former freedom fighters need rehabilitation because some of them were so "used to killing even after" the liberation war.

The outfit admitted to being used to unleash violence against communities to coerce them into voting for the ruling Zanu PF party, noting they were now feared everywhere they went.

WVPIT Secretary General, Zvakanyorwa Wilbert Musona told a press conference in Harare recently that post independent Zimbabwe had seen an upsurge in political violence, kidnappings, killings and disappearances as a result of political differences and greed.

He aid in most cases, war veterans have been used to threaten the public, thereby making it impossible for them to express their real choice, adding that a stolen vote usually resulted in violence.

"We have failed to prioritize peace because of individual interests which have made electoral democracy totally useless and we need to change this in the interest of our country," he said.

Sadomba said they had decided to launch the trust to educate the former freedom fighters on the need to uphold peace and work in harmony with communities.

"Now the war veterans are always feared everywhere because of political violence, especially towards elections. People start wondering if they will survive the violence that comes each time the country is going for elections. The country cannot develop with violence, just like the fear brought about by slavery, that is the situation Zimbabwe is in," he said.

He said the former freedom fighters had not been rehabilitated-a situation which saw them remain in a war mood almost 40 years after independence, adding there was still a big gap between the war veterans and the masses.

"Some of us were still used to killing people, even after the war and by that we cannot move the country forward. We need to instil a mentality of peace in the former fighters," he said.

Sadomba said the WVPIT will work together with all political parties, churches, women's groups, the youth and NGOs to ensure no one is used to perpetuate violence against another before, during and after the 2018 elections.

"For the 2018 elections, our wish is for political leaders and war veterans especially, to show that they understand the reason we waged Chimurenga. We did not fight so that we continue to spill blood in this country," he said.

He urged Zimbabweans to unite against those perpetuating political violence, saying they had no place in Zimbabwe.