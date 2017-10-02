Photo: The Herald

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) is "corrupt" and useless and will not achieve its set goals and purpose because its solitary aim is to pursue professor Jonathan Moyo while ignoring clear cases of corruption by certain individuals, says Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

VP Mphoko said in the eyes of ZACC officials, only him (Mphoko) and Moyo were the corrupt people in the country.

ZACC has accused Moyo, who is the minister of higher education, of corruption after he diverted ZIMDEF funds to other rural development projects while Mphoko has been accused of ordering the release of zinara boss Moses Juma who was nabbed for corruption.

"ZACC is being abused. Looking at the way its operating, it's not going to give Government the best results but it's simply serving the interest of a few individuals," fumed Mphoko according to the state media.

"ZACC has simply become an instrument that's being used to target other people and this is unfortunate. I must express my concern about ZACC. I don't think it's capable of dealing with corruption in the country," Mphoko further said.

He added, "As far as ZACC is concerned, the only sinner is Prof Moyo and myself because I ordered the release of Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (zinara) executives from police custody."

"We know very well that there are people who are stealing, smuggling gold into South Africa and other countries. There are people who are smuggling chrome out of this country. There are people who have fraudulently bought properties, including blocks of flats in South Africa when we're suffering here.

I'm asking myself who's going to arrest these people if ZACC sees Prof Moyo as the only corrupt person in this country. Some people are actually being arrested for nothing and ZACC doesn't care. All they want is to arrest Prof Moyo," VP Mphoko fulminated.

According to Mphoko, some people in ZACC and other institutions were corruptly employed.

"It becomes difficult for us to believe these people who choose to chase one person in this whole country. We have illegal money changers crippling the economy. I'm told people bring new bond notes onto the streets to buy United States dollars. This is clear sabotage and these are the people that ZACC should look for not Jonathan or me. I'm strongly against the way ZACC operates because they have serious corrupt elements among themselves," said VP Mphoko.

The VP's comments come after First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe recently said fraud allegations against Moyo were "lies".

Moyo himself once told a parliamentary committee that the documents used by ZACC as evidence against him were stolen from him when some thieves broke into his office.