Rwanda Revenue Authority Launches Taxpayers' Day in Western Province - Rubavu

Fifteen taxpayers in Rubavu district walked away with awards after Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) appreciated their compliance with paying taxes at the launch of this year's "Taxpayers Appreciation Day (TAD).

Organised under the theme "My Tax my development my dignity" the 'Taxpayers' Appreciation Day' is an annual event organized to extend gratitude to esteemed compliant taxpayers and their contribution towards economic development of the country.

Last year's event was held in Huye district in Southern Province.

According to Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), the awarded taxpayers also received free facilitation on all matters of tax.

According to Rwanda Revenue Authority officials in Rubavu, taxpayers in the province contributed Rwf21.4 billion - exceeding the targeted Rwf17.9 billion.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister ClaverGatete said citizens should learn from the best taxpayers and contribute to the country's development. He however,reminded that; "All this will be possible only if all citizens take responsible to pay taxes."

"We have to pay taxes responsibly to achieve future development goals that we set," Gatete Clever told taxpayers.

"Rwanda's economy is growing and needs our support and mobilization for the tax revenues," said Richard Tusabe, Commissioner General of RRA.

RRA introduced the inaugural RRA Compliance Improvement Plan, a high-level overview of plans for the next financial year to further improve compliance with tax legislation. RRA plans to do this by focusing particular attention on areas of research and risk analysis model and tools that have shown pose of a significantly higher risk of non-compliance. By focusing on these issues, RRA will make a significant impact on increasing the fairness of the tax system.

Rwanda Revenue Authority awards taxpayers in Northern Province - Musanze

In Musanze, the Local Government Minister Francis Kaboneka called on citizens to always clear their tax obligations in time to facilitate the government's budget planning.

He was speaking to Musanze business community on Thursday during Rwanda Revenue Authority's ongoing Taxpayers Appreciation Day. He said that despite the commendable tax performance in the district, people should avoid tax evasion.

"I am happy people are changing their understanding of tax payment. It is all thanks to the spirit we share in contributing to the country's development. We should be having pride that local governments' tax performance is progressing day by day with hope for better performance this fiscal year."

14 most compliant taxpayers in the Northern Province were recognized as a way of appreciating their continued commitment to paying taxes.

According to Rwanda Revenue Authority, revenues in Musanze increased from Rwf 250 million in 2004 up to over Rwf 11 billion in the 2016/17 fiscal year.

Pascal Bizimana Ruganintwali, RRA Deputy Commissioner General and Commissioner for Corporate Services, hailed Musanze's tax performance, encouraging the northern region business community to embrace the use of Electronic Billing Machines (EBM) to facilitate efficient evaluation of tax payment process.

During the fiscal year 2016/17, taxes worth Rwf16.5 billion were collected from the Northern Province, which new Governor Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi looks to increase this fiscal year.

Rwanda Revenue Authority awards taxpayers in Southern Province - Muhanga

In the Southern province of Rwanda, compliant taxpayers from all districts were awarded trophies by RRA.

The celebrations took place in Muhanga district where Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) committed to strengthening business community by improving tax compliance.

According to the Deputy Commissioner General of Rwanda Revenue Authority Pascal Bizimana Ruganintwali who presided over the ceremony, the private sector is a valuable key player in taxation matter as the tax body depends heavily on business operators. " Their work gives us revenues to collect" he said.

He believes that if RRA and PSF work together committedly, they will increase the tax base and facilitate the taxpayer's education hence increase tax compliance.

He stressed that compliant taxpayers should also belong to the Private Sector Federation, stating that it gives more advantage to the business operator as the voice of the federation can be much heard by the tax administration than tackling individual cases.

The Deputy Commissioner General highlighted that a compliant taxpayer should also have a good reputation in the private sector federation.

Taxpayers' Day in the Eastern province - Rwamagana

Also taxpayers in the Eastern Province received awards for being compliant and paying taxes on time.

The event that was presided over by the minister of Youth and ICT Jean-Philbert Nsengimana, took place in Rwamagana where taxpayers were commended on having exercised principles of self-assessment and voluntary compliance.

According to the Commissioner General of Rwanda Revenue Authority Tusabe Richard our tax system is based on the Voluntary compliance and relies on taxpayers' honesty in determining their tax obligations and accurate reporting.

We believe that if you are making your fair contribution and doing the right thing, you deserve to know that everyone else is doing so too! As we make it easier for all taxpayers to meet their obligations quickly, easily and cost-efficiently, we must make equally sure that those who don't pay their fair share and don't abide by the rules are brought into the fold.

In this way, the Government of Rwanda can trust to have sufficient revenues to enabling it to meet citizens' expectation in terms of public goods and services supply, hence leading to self-reliance.