Rwanda: Safi Gets Hitched

Urban Boys' lead man Safi 'Madiba' Niyibikora on Sunday exchanged vows with his lover Judith Niyonizera in a civil marriage which took place at Remera Sector.

The ceremony was presided over by sector officials before a traditional giveaway ceremony (gusaba)was held at Rebero.

Last week, several media outlets reported that the singer was secretly planning a wedding with Niyonizera, who lives in Canada.

The reports came just weeks after Safi confirmed that he had separated with his Europe-based girlfriend Parfine Umutesi.

Reports indicated that the singer is reportedly planning to relocate to North America with his wife, who reportedly was previously married to a Canadian citizen but the two have since divorced.

Speaking to The New Times yesterday, Safi was clearly over the moon.

"We are now in reception. Feel free to join us," Safi told The New Times, adding that a religious ceremony is scheduled May 2018 in Canada. Niyonizera is said to be 'financially stable'.

Security was tight as bouncers barred non-invited guests from accessing the gusaba and reception venues. Several local celebrities, including Riderman, Denis "Rwasa" Nsanzimana were in attendance.

According to reports, Safi will pursue a solo career in music and occasionally link up with his group colleagues James 'Humble Jizzo' Manzi and Mohammed 'Nizzo' Nshimiyimana.

According to sources, Humble Jizzo, who is expecting his first born with his American girlfriend Amy Blauman, is also planning a wedding and will also most likely relocate to North America to link up with Safi at a later date.