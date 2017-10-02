Rwanda: M1 on New Single and Record Label Deal

It is coming to ten years since upcoming local musician M1, real name Olivier Joseph Nzamwita, ventured into music.

His stage name M1 is derived from the date on which he was born - May 1, 1990.

However, it has not been an easy road for the 27-year-old, with financial constraints and the lack of professional management topping the list of hurdles he has faced.

At the age of 14, he recorded his first song, titled Icyo cyorezo. His music dream was halted at that initial stage when he relocated to Kampala, Uganda for his high school.

Upon his return to Rwanda in 2012, M1 recorded what he describes as his first serious song, Iyo foto, at Big Town Records.

Today, he has accumulated nine songs with video clips and several audios.

His musical style combines influences of Dancehall, Reggae Afrobeat, and Zouk.

His latest release is an Afrobeat single, titled Uritonda, a love song produced by Pastor P at Narrow Road Productions.

The single comes just after the artiste signed a management contract with Bright Image, a local photography, videography and events management company. He is the first artiste to be signed to the label.

"I had paused the music briefly because I was looking for professional management. Now I have a new management team, it's the first time I'm working under professional management,"

"Working with Bright Image was a good idea because what they do is also part of this industry. Being in the same industry I know that working together brings some benefits," he explained.

"My fans used to know me as an artist that is on and off, but now I have a team behind me and I promise them no more pausing. It will be song after song and video after video."

According to Laurent Rusanganwa, the managing director for Bright Images Ltd, the deal will help M1 take his music to another level.

"We decided to sign him to see if we can help push him to another level. After that, we are looking at shooting the videos for the rest of his songs then organise an album launch. He already has nine songs with videos, so we only have three songs remaining,"