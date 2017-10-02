Kenya: Moses Kuria Warns Locals Against Supporting Raila

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has cautioned Kwale residents against supporting the Opposition in the presidential election because they will lose.

Leading Mbele Iko Sawa campaign team at Maasai grounds in Ukunda on Saturday, Mr Kuria said that the Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga will be defeated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the October 26 repeat poll.

"Don't be fools like a housefly by following the dead to the grave. You should be the clever housefly that dies in a glass of milk," he said.

Mr Kuria expressed confidence of a Jubilee Party win.

ELECTION

Kuria was accompanied by former Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga who said they will not give room for any malpractices.

"Let's turn out in numbers when the day comes and I promise you we are going to embarrass them.

"No vote will be stolen as we are going to be agents at the stations," she said.

She lost to ODM's Zulekha Hassan Juma.

DEVELOPMENT

Ms Chidzuga said the Opposition is not fit for leadership.

"I have come to my children to ask for your support, vote for Jubilee for development.

"Do not be lied to, they have nothing to offer to us," she said.