Tanzania: Falconets Crush Tanzania 6-0 to Advance Into Next Round 9-0 Aggregate

Nigeria's Falconets on Sunday gave their compatriots a memorable Independence Anniversary celebration by crushing Tanzania 6-0 in Dar-es-Salaam in the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

A brace each by Rasheedat Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilusi and a goal each by Imo Anam and Cynthia Aku steered the Nigerian under-20 women team to a memorable victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory gave them a 9-0 aggregate win, after having won the first leg match 3-0 two weeks earlier in Benin.

First half of this second leg match had ended 4-0 in favour of the Falconets at the Azam Stadium.

The win took the Falconets to a place in the second round of the African qualifying series.

Ajibade had also netted a brace in the first leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with the other goal by defender Lilian Tule.

The two -time World Cup silver medallists will now square up against winners of the fixture between Morocco and Senegal in the second round, set for November 2017.(NAN)