Kenya: Election Laws Change Will Benefit Kenya - Esipisu

Nairobi — State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has blasted Opposition leader Raila Odinga for his continuous criticism towards the proposed election laws change.

Esipisu who was addressing journalists on Sunday accused Odinga of misleading the public with his constant public pronouncements that the suggested laws are out of date and meant to breach the Constitution.

Odinga and his team argue that the Bills tabled in Parliament was in bad in faith saying it had the risk of eroding democratic gains made over the year's sentiments which the State House Spokesperson thinks otherwise.

"I do not think that these laws have the potential to take us back to the dark ages, those claiming that these laws will wear down the progresses we have made as a country they are wrong," said Esipisu.

Jubilee Members of Parliament continue to insist that they will not back down on their bid to push through the Bills.

Esipisu seemingly reading from the script to that of President Uhuru Kenyatta defended the initiation of the Bills in Parliament and said that the amendments to the election laws were clearly informed by the Supreme Court ruling hence no one should castigate the Jubilee legislators for doing their work.

"The Supreme Court clearly said that Parliament needed to do something on clarifying the election laws. It did not rule that politicians at political rallies needed to clarify the laws. Parliament is simply doing what the court ordered," said Esipisu.

Even as the debate on the election laws continues to rage on, the joint committee from the National Assembly and the Senate mandated to scrutinize the changes to the election laws will from Tuesday start hearing submissions from the public and all interested parties concerning the targeted laws in the bill.

Baringo North Member of Parliament William Cheptumo who is the head of the joint select team mandated with analysing the proposed changes to the electoral laws officially invited the public and other interested parties to submit their views before the ten day period of public participation lapses.