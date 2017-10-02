Kenya: Chelogoi Wins Barclays Bank Festival

Andrew Chelogoi was in great form over the weekend, firing an amazing four under par 45 points at the beautiful Eldoret Golf Club course, to claim the overall title during the first leg of the eight-events Barclays Bank Golf Festival.

Playing off handicap five, Chelogoi, who is also the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) North Rift representative, took off in great style rolling in two back to back birdies at the first and second holes. He however missed a close putt at the third, to drop his only shot of the day, which he however recovered with a birdie at the seventh to finish the front nine on two under par 23 points.

At the back nine, Chelogoi birdied the 13th and 16th holes for two under 22 points.

"I have been playing well lately in most of the events I have played including the recent Uganda Open, but today was exceptional."

Today my game was solid plus had a fine company so we enjoyed every bit of our round," said Chelogoi, who thanked Barclays for having chosen Eldoret as the first venue for the series.

Taking the men's prize in the event, which attracted a field of 80 golfers, was Nathan Tororei with an impressive 40 points, beating lady golfer Esther Chumo by one point, while in fourth place was Charles Nganga who posted 38 points.

Karan Shah beat James Komen on countback with 37 points to finish fifth, as Florence Murgor on 36, was the senior winner and the junior title went to Rishab Sagoo on 27 points.

Aaron Kitur and Florence Murgor won the nines with 21 and 22 points. Sandeep Grewal and Esther Chumo won the longest drive and Lukas Cheserek took the nearest to pin prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Barclays Bank Corporate director James Agin said the series was part of Barclays Bank's partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited's effort to promote the game of golf in the country.

"These new series are very important as they are part of the activities supporting Kenya Open's 50th anniversary next year. I am very encouraged and most delighted with the support golfers from this region have given this event," said Agin.