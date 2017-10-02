1 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Onjiko High Students Sent Home After Fire

By Rushdie Oudia

Onjiko High School in Kisumu County has been closed and a student taken for questioning after a dormitory fire.

The fire started at around 8pm on Saturday when the students were attending night preps.

It took a combined effort of teachers and students to put out the inferno at the facility that accommodated 160 students.

NO CASUALTIES

Principal Peter Auma on Sunday said there were no casualties and the suspect is a Form Two student.

"The suspect has been arrested and is currently in the hands of Criminal Investigations officers who took him for questioning," Mr Auma said.

He added that the Form Four students are expected back this Thursday while those in Form One, Two and Three will return on October 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

FIRE

County Commander Titus Yoma said the investigations are ongoing.

Last month, nine students perished in a dorm fire at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi.

And in 2016, facilities of at least 126 schools were razed.

