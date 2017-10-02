Kenyans Assured of Security During 'Teargas Monday'

Nairobi — The government has assured Kenyans there will be security just a day before the National Super Alliance's (NASA) calls for nationwide anti-IEBC demos are scheduled to take place.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu while speaking Sunday during a press briefing reminded Kenyans it is the responsibility of the President to keep them safe and protect their property even as he warned protestors the government will not tolerate hooliganism.

"Security will be in full force to ensure that people and their property are not infringed upon and that to the extent that the demonstrations are peaceful, they are allowed under our Constitution," Esipisu pointed out.

"They can sing, they can march, they can walk but they can't throw stones, they can't beat up people, they cannot lash at anyone, things that are not allowed in the Constitution they cannot do."

He however pointed out that protests will not solve anything and urged political players and Kenyans of good will to take advantage of established structures like Parliament to fix problems facing the country.

"If anytime we have to make decisions that can be decided by existing institutions, why do we move outside those institutions?" He asked adding that "moving outside the institutions that are established to do this work, is no more than demagoguery."

In what could have been translated as a missile directed to the NASA principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, he accused a group of leaders he didn't mention of being hell-bent in driving the country to a state of anarchy because that's where they thrive most.

"So demagogues will do this kind of things because you thrive outside the established space. You thrive in anarchy."

Esipisu reminded them of Kenya's commitment to the rule of law and vowed that they will allow established structures and systems to work for the benefit of all.

"Demagogues will have to find their space because there are institutions in this country and they will be allowed to run," he said.

The Opposition has stuck to its gun with "no election no reform" calls and vowed to push through with their anti-IEBC demos despite pleadings from different groups for them to give dialogue a chance.