Kenya: AFC Suffer 2-0 Loss Away to Sofapaka

Nairobi — Sofapaka ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Narok Stadium on Sunday.

In Awasi, Elijah Mwanzia came to Mathare United's rescue after converting a late penalty to cancel Collins Neto's early goal to pick a 1-1 draw away to Chemelil Sugar.

Elsewhere at the Nakuru Afraha Stadium, high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz beat hosts Ulinzi Stars 1-0 thanks to Jeremiah Wanjala's 42nd minute penalty to cement their second spot.

In the early kick-off at the Thika Stadium, Posta Rangers' winless run was stretched to 10 straight matches after being held to a goalless draw by Sony Sugar.

In the late kick-off, Kariobangi Sharks lost their first match in the last six games after going down 1-0 to hosts Thika United who went up a place above the relegation zone, separated by one point with Mathare who dipped to the drop zone.

However, attention was at the Narok Stadium where Feni Ali grabbed a brace to help 2009 league champions Sofapaka climb to third in the Kenyan Premier League standings with 39 points while Ingwe remained 12th with 25 points.

Feni scored the opener in the first minute before finding the second in the 19th minute from a long range shot.

There could have been more first-half goals after numerous chances that included Umaru Kasumba's open opportunity in the box that went inches wide.

Youngster Vincent Oburu came close for AFC Leopards in the 10th minute after being put through by Isuzza but Sofapaka custodian Mathias Kigonya saved his shot.

AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano did his first substitution in the 34th minute introducing Keziron Kizito for Whyvonne Isuzza and the change nearly made impact when Kizito forced Kigonya for a fine save four minutes to the breather.

Leopards upped their game after the break as they surged forward in search for the goals but Ugandan Kigonya stood tall to keep the clean sheet.

This is after substitute Aziz Okaka who came on for Alexis Kitenge squandered a glorious chance with only the keeper to beat after being set up by Oburu in the 70th minute which was Ingwe's last chance.

AFC Leopards travel away to Kariobangi Sharks in their next fixture October 7 at the Narok Stadium.