President Robert Mugabe, ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo and his son.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s position will always remain problematic like that of any other referee because some political parties will always feel short changed if they don't get the results that they want, Commissioner Qhubani Moyo said.

Moyo, a former MDC senior official, was appointed to ZEC in June 2015 by President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking to New Zimbabwe during a workshop updating journalists on the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) held at Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) in Norton, Moyo said ZEC is independent and is not biased towards any one political party.

"Reports that ZEC are biased towards the ruling party Zanu PF are regrettable and baseless," said Moyo.

"For now the perception that ZEC is captured by one political party is dying in my view due to a number of reasons," Moyo said.

"The first reason being that the process of selection of commissioners itself has changed significantly in that it is now done through public interviews."

"Secondly, the ZEC that is there now has emphasised and has been very emphatic in its participatory approaches and participative decision making and in every process we are moving with political parties."

Moyo further said there were workshops lined up for political parties meant to educate them on the terms of Code of Conduct and brief them on the current state of affairs at the Commission with regards BVR.

"And here we are with you journalists briefing you on everything that is happening," said Moyo.

"We follow the Constitution, we follow the Electoral Act. We don't deviate from that, our job is cut for us in the laws of the land," added Moyo.

ZEC boss Rita Makarau has also previously denied the accusations that she was a Zanu PF agent.