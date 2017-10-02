1 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kabras Win Sepetuka Sevens to Climb Second

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Kabras Sugar collected 22 points after beating Impala 24-7 to lift the inaugural Sepetuka Sevens title as the fourth round of the Kenya Rugby Union National Sevens Series concluded at the at the Eldoret Sports Club on Sunday.

The win sprung Kabras to second in the standings with 63 points while Impala climbed to third with 62 points after bagging 19 points as the Series enters the penultimate round with the Dala Sevens.

The two sides tied 7-7 at halftime after Impala's Mark Kwemoi cancelled out John Muhanji's opening try.

Kabras ran four more tries in the second half through Dominic Osino, Fidel Oloo and Felix Ayange for a 24-7 lead.

Kabras become the fourth team to win a leg in the national sevens circuit after four rounds to leave the title race open.

Homeboyz beat Oilers 17-12 to finish third, KCB finished fifth with a 25-10 win over Western Bulls, Strathmore Leos beat Mean machine 24-5 to win challenge trophy while Catholic Monks won the 13th place final after seeing off Nondescripts 15-0.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.