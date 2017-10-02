Kenya: Mwanzia Rescues Point for Mathare United

Substitute Elijah Mwanzia scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Mathare United against hosts Chemelil Sugar in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Chemelil Complex on Sunday.

The slum boys trailed to Collins Neto's strike for the hosts before the late penalty earned a share of the spoils in the thrilling league encounter.

The sugar millers will only have themselves to blame for not killing of the game earlier after missing numerous chances. Chemelil Sugar were forced to withdraw Kennedy Odhiambo after he picked an injury and Jaffery Owito replaced him.

Neto opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute with a clever lob over Levis Opiyo who came off his line. However, Mathare were rescued as Mwanzia dispatched a penalty after Cliff Nyakeya was brought down in the box by Smith Ouko.

At the Thika Municipal Stadium, Posta Rangers played to a goalless draw with Sony Sugar. Posta Rangers have now gone 900 minutes without a win in the league.