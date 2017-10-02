Kenya: Mombasa Olympic Run Riot in Women's Premier League

Mombasa Olympic easily beat visiting Soccer Queen from Nairobi 5-1 in a Kenya Women's Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

Olympic looked in control when Elizabeth Katungwa converted international Mwanahalima Adam's pass but Queens were given hope when Lilian Akinyi levelled.

Kutungwa and Nuru Mustafa found the back of the net for Olympic to lead 3-1 at half time. In the last 45 minutes, Mustafa and Linuix Achieng gave Olympic two more goals as they completed a productive weekend by bagging a maximum six points.

Olympic on Saturday crushed Soccer Sisters 6-0 at the same venue.

Olympic head coach, Joseph Oyoo said the two wins were a result of the three people who saved them to honour the fixtures.

He thanked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast branch chairman, Gabriel Mghendi and two secondary schools head, Leonida Amenyi of Mwakitawa Secondary and St John's Josephine Mafimbo for their financial support.

"As the team is composed of players from Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa, we needed cash to bring them together and it was due to the donation from the three that we were able to play and we dedicated the two victories to the three," said Oyoo.

Queens coach, Amos Kimani said the absence of their two goalkeepers, Harambee Starlet's Vivian Akinyi and Rebecca Akinyi who are both on the injury list was the main reason for them losing the match by such a margin. "Our opponents are a good side," he added.