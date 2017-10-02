Nigeria: NANs Ex-President Is Dead

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced the death of a former National President of the association, Mr Dauda Mohammed, aged 38, after a protracted illness.

NANS' President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said Mohammed died on Sunday enroute India where he had gone for medical treatment.

Obasi said that the mail sent to him by Artemis Group of Hospitals, Delhi, India indicated that Mohammed passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.

He said that the mail indicated that the hospital would conduct an autopsy on Oct.3 after which his remains would be released for transportation back to Nigeria.

Mohammed departed Abuja for India on Sept. 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.

The Niger State Government had released N14 million to foot the medical bill after an appeal by NANS.

"We declare on month mourning and national action against cancer as we pray God to console his family.

"We also declare a national action against cancer and appeal the governments at all levels to be more proactive on issues pertaining to the health of citizens.

"Medical facilities in Nigeria should be standardised to enable our medical personnel handle complex forms of sicknesses," Obasi said.

The NANS president said that Mohammed's family had been informed of his demise.

Born in 1979, Mohammed was NANS' President from 2011 to 2012; he attended the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

