29 September 2017

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hub of Africa Fashion Addis Week Returns

Photo: Addis Standard
Hub of Africa Fashion Addis Week
By Addis Abeba

The Hub of Africa Fashion Addis Week (HAFW), with the support of Vogue Italia /Talents, announced its sixth annual international fashion week to be held between October 5th and 8th 2017 here in the capital Addis Abeba.

"This year's two-day runway events will take place at the Addis Abeba Exhibition Center. Panel discussions, master classes, presentations and a pop up shop will be featured at Sapphire Addis Hotel," the organizers said in a statement.

This year's HAFW returns with the line-up of close to 35 (thirty-five) participating designers, international models, and fashion makers from across the African Continent. "Vogue Italia/Vogue Talents will be scouting for talents to take part at Milan Fashion Week 2018. We are also happy to confirm Melissa Drier from Women Wear Daily magazine who will be attending HAFW 2017," the statement further said.

Since its inception in 2010 HAFW has been able to assist in the transformation and development of the continental fashion industry. "Fashion must be thought of in business terms and HAFW has endeavored to connect emerging and established designers with, buyers, manufacturers, distributers and investors in order to grow the continental fashion industry to reach its potential."

Organizers also said this year will feature a five-day event packed with master classes and panel discussions by day and fashion shows by night. AS

