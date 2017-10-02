2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Brutal Police Officers to Be Punished, Says Matiang'i

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Nyarora

Acting Interior CS Fred Matiang'i Sunday said stern action would be taken against General Service Unit officers who attacked and injured students at the University of Nairobi last week.

Dr Matiang'i said he expected a report on the assault from Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet today before taking any action.

Addressing students of Kebirigo Secondary School in Nyamira County on the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, Dr Matiang'i said he would not spare any officer found to be involved in the assault of the university learners.

"Everybody wants to know if what was in social media and the press is true. I don't want to rely on media reports," he said.

"As always, I want to let every Kenyan know that this country believes in the rule of law."

The minister said the government did not condone violence on civilians by security agents.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.