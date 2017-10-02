Kenya: Brutal Police Officers to Be Punished, Says Matiang'i

Acting Interior CS Fred Matiang'i Sunday said stern action would be taken against General Service Unit officers who attacked and injured students at the University of Nairobi last week.

Dr Matiang'i said he expected a report on the assault from Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet today before taking any action.

Addressing students of Kebirigo Secondary School in Nyamira County on the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, Dr Matiang'i said he would not spare any officer found to be involved in the assault of the university learners.

"Everybody wants to know if what was in social media and the press is true. I don't want to rely on media reports," he said.

"As always, I want to let every Kenyan know that this country believes in the rule of law."

The minister said the government did not condone violence on civilians by security agents.