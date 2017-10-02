The government has cut ties with an international non-governmental organisation it accuses of having undue influence on the Judiciary.

In a letter to International Development Law Organisation (IDLO) Director-General Irene Khan, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the agreement between Kenya and the organisation was being suspended.

"The Government of the Republic of Kenya and IDLO negotiated and signed a host country agreement on December 31, 2016, to establish an IDLO office in Kenya. This is to convey to you the decision of the government to suspend the host country agreement with immediate effect until further notice," read the letter dated September 13.

The letter was copied to Attorney-General Githu Muigai and Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa.

LOBBYING

In the same breath, the government is now lobbying 14 other countries that have ties with IDLO to terminate them.

On Wednesday Ms Mohamed was in Egypt where she informed Egyptian authorities about the workings of IDLO.

Egypt's Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry in a statement said Ms Mohamed had called for a meeting of all 14 African countries IDLO has relations with so that "Kenya can provide all the information they have on the organisation".

In response, the Foreign Minister informed Ms Mohamed that his country had adopted a law that would allow the government to monitor the reception and utilisation of funds by NGOs.

LAUGHED OFF

Chief Registrar at the Judiciary Anne Amadi has previously laughed off claims that the Judiciary was held captive by non-state actors.

"They are just donors, they fund Judiciary and everybody else, and there is nothing wrong with that. It is ridiculous to claim that judges are influenced by the donors," she said.

Jubilee accuses IDLO of having funded researchers who work for judges and are, therefore, able to influence how judges make rulings.

On its website, IDLO states that Kenya has been its member since 2010, and there has been collaboration on the implementation of the Constitution.