Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda leads anti-IEBC demos in Kondele.

Some supporters of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) on Monday morning heeded their leaders' call to stage street demos to push for reforms at the electoral commission.

The reforms the opposition wants implemented ahead of repeat presidential election include removal of more than 10 senior officials accused of bungling August 8 General Election.

In Kisumu, the demos kicked off on an ugly note as police clashed with protesters in Kondele, one of the slums in the lake-side city.

TROUBLE

Trouble started after the slum dwellers lit bonfires and blocked roads leading to Kisumu town.

Anti-riot police lobbed tear gas and engaged them demonstrators in running battles as they battled to restore order.

The demonstrators, led by Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda, were planning to march to the offices of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the Central Business District.

They were still assembling but the blocking of the roads with bonfires drew the attention and wrath of police who came and broke up their assembly.

Mr Ouda condemned police action, saying the officers were infringing on the rights of Kenyans to protest.

"We can't be picketing peacefully and we are being tear-gassed. We only want to match to the IEBC offices and present our memorandum," he said.

In Kakamega, another clash was looming after police refused to authorise the planned protests.

NOTICE

County police commander Tito Kilonzo said the protests were disallowed on security grounds as they could lead to a breakdown in law and order.

"We received communication last night to stop the planned demonstrations and have informed the organisers about it," said Mr Kilonzi.

Anti-riot police were deployed to different parts of the town on Monday morning to stop the demonstrations.

Unshaken, Nasa supporters said they would show up and take part in the protests.

Orange Democratic Movement county youth leader Mophat Mandela and his Amani National Congress counterpart Collins Babu maintained said they would go ahead with protests as planned.

"The protests are on until further notice. We notified police and asked them to provide adequate security to our supporters during the peaceful demonstrations," said Mr Mandela.

He said he planned to meet the county security team to find out why the protests had been banned.

More follows.