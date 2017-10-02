2 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Probe Death Threats Against Polokwane Mayor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Limpopo detectives have launched a manhunt for a person who threatened to hurt and kill Polokwane Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng and her family.

On Thursday and Friday, she received threats on her cellphone from a man who said he wanted to kill her and burn her house, said provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The motive behind these threats is still unknown but the police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding."

The alleged intimidator was identified, but no-one had yet been arrested.

Similar threatening messages were posted by an African National Congress Youth League chair on social media.

Nkadimeng was elected mayor in July 2014.

Source: News24

South Africa

Refereeing Under Spotlight After Bok Test

Saturday's 27-27 draw between the Springboks and Australia got heated - both on the field and off of it. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.