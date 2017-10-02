South Africa: Police Probe Death Threats Against Polokwane Mayor

Limpopo detectives have launched a manhunt for a person who threatened to hurt and kill Polokwane Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng and her family.

On Thursday and Friday, she received threats on her cellphone from a man who said he wanted to kill her and burn her house, said provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The motive behind these threats is still unknown but the police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding."

The alleged intimidator was identified, but no-one had yet been arrested.

Similar threatening messages were posted by an African National Congress Youth League chair on social media.

Nkadimeng was elected mayor in July 2014.

