Twenty-four-year-old Chiyedza Chinake was the happiest contestant at Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe pageant when she was crowned 2017 queen. The colourful ceremony that ran under the theme "All Eyes on Me" was held over the weekend at Zimbali Gardens.

Chinake who is a Social Work graduate with University of Zimbabwe outshined 10 other beautiful contestants who were vying for the crown. She 491 points and walked away with the grand prize of $5000. Hillary Mandibaya was voted first princess with 449 points followed by Munesu Munava who had 446 points and became the second princess and they got $3 000 and $2 000 respectively. In an interview, Chinake said she was excited for winning and thanked God for her success.

"To be honest I was not expecting this but I thank God for what he has done for me today. I competed in modeling pageants several times before when I was still at high school and at university but I never made it. I thank Black Opal for granting me this opportunity to shine and I will do my best to be a good brand ambassador during my reign," she said.

Outgoing Bofoz 2016 queen Hazvineyi Chiota donated $1 000 to Methodist Church in Zimbabwe based in Glen Norah and a charity organisation Matthew Rusike Childrens Home, as a way of giving back to the society. International guest Dheshan Naidv, who is sales and marketing director for Black Opal from United States, said he was happy that the event was a sucess.

"We are impressed that the event was a success and the turn-out was great considering the moved to an up market venue. The models were on point and so as the guests and it shows us how our brand is appreciated in Zimbabwe. We would also like to thank our partners who made this day possible," he said. The pageant attracted women of all ages, different size and shapes.

Popular Star FM radio duo Pathisani and KVG were the masters of ceremony and were dressed by Posh and Chic Street. Guests were entertained by DJ Stavo who showed his prowess and kept the audience on their feet with his selection of music. Upcoming afro pop singer Tammy Moyo put up a sterling performance with her hit songs "Ndibereke" and "Beautiful Ndozvandiri". Probeatz, dance group Ghetto Clarks, stand-up comedians Tinaye and Kandoro were amomg other artists that performed during the night. However, it was Winky D aka the Gafa president who stole the show with top-drawer performance that had the crowd singing along and dancing throughout his performance.