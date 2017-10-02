Uncollected garbage, fires on the outskirts of town and burgeoning backyard poultry production isn't just making Harare messy, it's also creating ideal conditions for some rather unwelcome guests, says a leading Zimbabwean snake catcher.

In one of his latest videos posted to Facebook the fearless @chawaman captures a large cobra in a chicken coop in Harare's eastern Glen Lorne suburb.

Having deposited the writhing snake into a container for safe relocation, Chawa, who runs the popular Facebook page "Chawa's Wild Adventures", then fishes dead chickens from the hen house: six in all.

Holding up a dead chicken, he says: "This is what's happening in Harare. People who are keeping chickens are actually attracting snakes into their yards." As he explains, the snake was after eggs but it killed the chickens because "there was a lot of movement in there and the snake feels threatened."

In a statement accompanying the post the snake wrangler and conservationist says snouted cobras have become a dominant snake in Harare because residents are creating the right conditions for them to thrive.

'We need a cleaner city'

"Bush fires in and around town are chasing these snakes into areas that don't usually burn. People who litter and dump rubbish are what we don't need too because rubbish attracts rats, mice and prey items that snakes feed on," he says.

The capital Harare, like most towns and cities across the country, suffers from erratic refuse collection. As a result, garbage piles up outside houses or is illegally dumped on roadsides.

Says Chawa: "Bottom line is our city dwellers need to wise up and change attitudes. We need a cleaner city."

Source: News24