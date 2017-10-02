South Africa: North West Fallen Heroes Commemorated

press release

In remembrance of the South African Police Service (SAPS) members who died in the line of duty in the province during the 2016/2017 financial year, a Commemoration Service was held today, 01 October 2017 at Provincial Head Office, Potchefstroom.

The service was graced by the presence of MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane, North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, SAPS employees in the province, families of the fallen heroes, Community Police Forum (CPF) representatives and the broader community.

In her welcoming remarks, the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile said that while it is accepted that we will one day depart from this world, acts of criminality wherein our members are killed must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. She said further that they will ensure that those who are behind the killing of police officials, are not pardoned.

Upon delivering his message, the MEC (Dr) Motlhabane said that neither words, ceremony, plaques, stones nor amount of tears will ever replace the loss of the fallen heroes. "Although nothing positive can ever come of a tragedy of losing these serving members, something constructive must follow. Let each and every one of us in the South African Police Service today make a solemn oath that we will dedicate the rest of our careers in the police to ensuring that our fallen colleagues have not died in vain," the MEC said.

He emphasised the importance of working together in a concerted effort to eradicate the scourge of crime from the homes, streets, neighbourhoods and communities. "A fight against crime is a winnable one, only if we can apply an integrated approach. We really need to join forces in fighting crime and that means every citizen must be pulled towards the police and apply a force of attraction,' said MEC Motlhabane.

It was during the service that the MEC, Provincial Commissioner and the fallen heroes' family members laid wreaths at the Memorial Site.

Issued by North West Corporate Communication and Liaison: South African Police Service