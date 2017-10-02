South Africa: Provincial Suspect Raiding Operation Nets Suspects

press release

In a bid to reduce the levels of serious crimes including contact crimes in the province, 279 suspects were arrested between Thursday, 28 and Friday, 29 September 2017 through Provincial suspect raiding operation held at all seven policing clusters.

Out of these arrests, 98 were for assault GBH, 25 for assault common and 11 for common robbery. The other suspects were arrested for stock theft, armed robbery, malicious damage to property, carjacking, contravention of protection order, rape, theft, theft of motor vehicle, burglary residential and many other offences.

Of the arrested suspects, 70 were nabbed in Rustenburg, 55 in Brits, 51 in Klerksdorp, 36 in Mahikeng, 35 in Vryburg while the others were arrested in the clusters of Zeerust and Pudimoe.

Most of the suspects have already appeared in various courts in the province on Friday, 29 September 2017 while others are expected today, 02 October 2017.

Issued by North West Corporate Communication and Liaison: South African Police Service