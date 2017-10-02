2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sh1 Billion Disbursed for Mathematics Teaching

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Alex Njeru/Daily Nation
(file photo).
By Ouma Wanzala

More than Sh1 billion has been disbursed to 3,654 primary schools to improve the teaching of mathematics for pupils in classes One and Two for the past one year.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said an additional Sh330 million was used to fund training of teachers in the first term, while Sh320 million was used for the same purpose in the second term.

"A total of Sh9 million was used to fund the finalisation of a school improvement plan while Sh5 million was used to fund sensitisation of the plan," said Dr Kipsang.

The funds were released by the Global Partnership for Education. According to the PS, the government contributed Sh24 million for coordination of the activities while Sh14 million was used for the school improvement plan.

The details are contained in an advert in local dailies as part of the social accountability safeguards.

The money is part of the Sh8.8 billion project to improve mathematics competencies for early stage learners through the Primary Education Development Project.

COMPETENCY

It also involves the distribution of mathematics books to pupils in classes One and Two.

A survey by the Kenya National Examinations Council released early this year revealed that competency in numeracy in the two classes was still very low.

"Whereas the majority of the pupils attained Standard One and Two competencies in numeracy, only 4.5 per cent of the learners attained the highest competency for Standard Four work," says the report.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.