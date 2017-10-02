South Africa: Titans, Hghveld Lions Derby Labours to Tame Draw

Jonathan Vandiar and Farhaan Behardien hit half-centuries as the Sunfoil Series Gauteng derby between the Titans and Highveld Lions laboured to a draw on the final day at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The hosts had resumed day four on 50 for two in their second innings and they eventually reached 205 for seven before declaring - setting the visitors a victory target of 250.

But they managed to reach 80 for two in 22 overs as the match ended tamely.

Vandiar moved from his overnight 27 to finish on 61 (111 balls, 12 fours), while Behardien top-scored with an unbeaten 67 (117 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

There were two wickets each for South Africa pair Dwaine Pretorius (2/31) and Beuran Hendricks (2/37).

Stephen Cook (5) fell cheaply in the Lions chase, but Reeza Hendricks (30 not out) and Omphile Ramela (29) ensured there was no drama thanks to a 51-run second wicket stand.

Both wickets for the Titans were taken by Shaun von Berg (2/37).

Source: Sport24