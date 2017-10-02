1 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Titans, Hghveld Lions Derby Labours to Tame Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jonathan Vandiar and Farhaan Behardien hit half-centuries as the Sunfoil Series Gauteng derby between the Titans and Highveld Lions laboured to a draw on the final day at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The hosts had resumed day four on 50 for two in their second innings and they eventually reached 205 for seven before declaring - setting the visitors a victory target of 250.

But they managed to reach 80 for two in 22 overs as the match ended tamely.

Vandiar moved from his overnight 27 to finish on 61 (111 balls, 12 fours), while Behardien top-scored with an unbeaten 67 (117 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

There were two wickets each for South Africa pair Dwaine Pretorius (2/31) and Beuran Hendricks (2/37).

Stephen Cook (5) fell cheaply in the Lions chase, but Reeza Hendricks (30 not out) and Omphile Ramela (29) ensured there was no drama thanks to a 51-run second wicket stand.

Both wickets for the Titans were taken by Shaun von Berg (2/37).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Provincial Suspect Raiding Operation Nets Suspects

In a bid to reduce the levels of serious crimes including contact crimes in the province, 279 suspects were arrested… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.