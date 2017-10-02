2 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: EIS Crime Combatting Unit Seize Heroin Capsules

On Friday, 29 September 2017, at approximately 14:30, Ethekwini Inner South Crime Combatting Unit apprehended a 37-year-old suspect in the Clairwood area, after the suspect was found in possession of heroin capsules. The CCU apprehended the suspect after receiving information from an Intelligence source that the suspect was in possession of drugs.

Members proceeded to the suspect's house in Amber Road, Clairwood, and requested the suspect to open the gate, the suspect refused, however members entered the property and searched the suspect's house. According to members of the CCU, the suspect had the drugs hidden in a hole, under the suspect's carpet in his home. The suspect was found in possession of 23 pink and clear heroin capsules to the value of R1000. The suspect was arrested and charged for being in possession of heroin. The suspect will appear in court in due time.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their excellent work. "The Ethekwini Inner South Crime Combatting Unit will be working around the clock to ensure that all drug related crimes within the area are drastically reduced, however we urge the community to support the fight against drugs and report all illicit drug dealing to the SAPS," he said.

