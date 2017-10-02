1 October 2017

South Africa: Cobras Hold Out for Draw Against Warriors

Jon-Jon Smuts and Tabraiz Shamsi shared six wickets to leave the Cape Cobras in a spin before bad light saved them from potential defeat against the Warriors on the final day of their Sunfoil Series clash at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Captain Smuts claimed four for 39, with debutant Shamsi taking two for 45 as the visitors slipped to 131 for six and had a man down after the injury retirement of their own skipper Dane Piedt.

But with 12 overs to go, the weather intervened and ended the match early much to the frustration of the Warriors.

The day had started out with the home captain hitting a crucial half-century that allowed his side to declare on 186 for nine - Smuts making 54 (76 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Lesiba Ngoepe chipping in with 39.

Dane Paterson picked up three for 31, with two wickets each for Tshepo Moreki (2/33), Lizaad Williams (2/55) and Piedt (2/56).

That left the Cobras needing 252 in 58 overs for victory and they made a solid enough start thanks to 41 by Zubayr Hamza.

But things went south from there thanks to the spin of Smuts and Shamsi, who has joined the Warriors on loan.

They reduced their Cape Town rivals to 94 for six, before Kyle Verreynne's stubborn unbeaten 30 did just enough to halt the charge and give the Cobras a nerve-wrecking draw.

