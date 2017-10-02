South Africa: Dolphins and Knights Draw Rain-Hit Match

Vaughn van Jaarsveld made an unbeaten half-century as the Sunfoil Series clash between the Dolphins and Knights ended in an expected draw at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

After the first day was washed out by rain, the match was reduced to a three-day affair, with bad lights also playing a role through the course of the game.

Only 52.5 overs were bowled on day four as the defending champions lost their last four wickets for 44 to be bowled out for 291, with the host then replying with 97 for two.

Senuran Muthusamy was the chief destroyer with the ball as he claimed four for 64 for the Dolphins, with Robbie Frylinck picking up three for 57.

Pite van Biljon added just five to this overnight score of 100 to be dismissed by slow left-armer Muthusamy for 105 (168 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes).

The Dolphins then lost first-innings hero Sarel Erwee for a third-ball duck, but Van Jaarsveld made 56 not out (91 balls, 9 fours) to keep the Knights at bay as the game ended early.

Source: Sport24