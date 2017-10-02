South Africa: Cassiem Set to Miss All Black Test

Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem will miss Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Newlands due to a rib injury.

Cassiem suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's 27-all draw with the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

No replacement has been named, but Springbok management on Sunday said if need be a player would be called into the squad.

Meanwhile, the Springboks also announced that prop Wilco Louw was released to play for Western Province in their Currie Cup match against the Blue Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

Louw will re-join the Bok squad in Cape Town later on Sunday.

The Springbok squad is due to arrive in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon ahead of their final fixture of the 2017 Rugby Championship against New Zealand on Saturday, October 7.

Source: Sport24