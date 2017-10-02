30 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: We Don't Know Where Nnamdi Kanu Is - Military

Photo: This Day
Nnamdi Kanu.
By Idris Ibrahim

In the aftermath of controversies over the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, the Defence Headquarters on Friday said it had no knowledge of his whereabouts.

The army had kept a dignified silence over the location of the IPOB boss despite allegations by his lawyer that the army knew his whereabouts or may have been killed. The IPOB leader was last seen on September 14 when clashes occurred between members of his group and soldiers on an army exercise "Operation Python Dance" in Abia State.

But Defence spokesperson , John Enenche, in an interaction with journalists in Abuja on Friday said neither the military nor any security agency can be held responsible for the missing IPOB leader.

Mr. Enenche, a major general, also denied allegations that the military raided the home of Mr. Kanu in Abia State.

"I watched the operations live. I also got first-hand information from our men on the ground. For the records, Nnamdi Kanu was never taken away by the military."

"The military is doing their routine exercise operation I saw everything, nobody raided Kanu house. I stand to justify it not from the information I got, I was watching it live. I was monitoring it live."

"Nobody raided his house, nobody went to 'carry' him, that must be very clear I saw the militancy, nobody told me," he said.

Mr. Kanu, who is currently facing trial for alleged treason is due to appear in court on October 17 for the continuation of his trail.

The IPOB leader's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in an application filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has asked the court to compel the army to produce Mr. Kanu in court.

The group is fighting for an independent nation of Biafra and has hpitched battles with the Nigerian security operatives in recent months. The government recently tagged them a terrorist outfit after securing a court order.

