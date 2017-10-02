1 October 2017

South Africa: Gender-Based Violence Dialogues Go to Mpumalanga

Minister for Women Susan Shabangu will on Tuesday launch the Mpumalanga edition of the National Dialogues for No Violence against Women and Children.

The Women Ministry said the dialogues for Mpumalanga will be launched at Marite Community Hall in Bushbuckridge.

The national dialogues in Mpumalanga will take place in all three municipal districts including Ehlanzeni, Nkangala and Gert Sibande.

The ministry said the focus of the dialogues might vary from district to district, as they will be informed by the social issues and challenges unique to each district.

"The objective of the national dialogues is to assist the Department of Women and government to best understand the nature and causes of the scourge of femicide, rape and violence against women and children in order to inform government's response and course of action."

The national dialogues have already been rolled out in Limpopo and Northern Cape as part of the #365 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

The dialogues are a platform for deepening democracy while ensuring safer and crime-free communities, especially for women and children.

The Department of Women is undertaking the national dialogues in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government and their respective municipalities, Mpumalanga Departments of Social Development, Community Safety and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, legal and the private sector.

