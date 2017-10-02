1 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Survives Horror Acid and Stabbing Attack

A Gauteng man has survived being both stabbed and having acid forced down his throat near Hartbeespoort Dam, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.

"A man, believed to be in his late 30s, was found on a remote gravel road between Gerhardsville and Hartbeespoort Dam by community members this [Sunday] morning," ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said in a statement.

"The man had sustained several stab wounds to his abdomen. It also appeared that acid had been forced down his throat."

He was stabilised before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The crime will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

Source: News24

South Africa

