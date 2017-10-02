South Africa: Public Servants Applauded for Showing Commitment

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Buti Manamela, has commended public servants who are committed to serving communities.

He has encouraged them to continue the selfless service they provide to all the people who depend on their hard work.

The Deputy Minister spent a week monitoring and evaluating various points of service delivery. The visits were in line with Public Service Month, which is observed annually during September by all spheres of government with activities and campaigns that elevate delivery of services to all citizens.

This year, it was observed under the theme 'Together Moving the Public Service Forward: We belong, We care, We Serve'.

The month also serves as a reminder of what it means to serve communities and the impact that the delivery of basic services has on communities.

"It is evident that there are many public servants, who are committed to serving their communities and are dedicated to their calling. There are still many challenges faced in providing quality services to our people. However, in identifying the challenges we will be able to overcome them with solutions based mechanisms," said Deputy Minister Manamela.

He conducted a monitoring visit to Port of Port Elizabeth to monitor progress on Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy. He received a briefing on the progress made to uplift the community in the vicinity of the port, which includes the construction of a waterfront in Port Elizabeth.

The Deputy Minister interacted with beneficiaries of the training and skills development programmes brought about by the Operation Phakisa, who are mainly previously disadvantaged youth.

The monitoring visits continued to Gauteng, where the Deputy Minister conducted unannounced visits to the Johannesburg Emergency Services and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Deputy Minister Manamela's department said the two service points are essential in ensuring that all emergencies in the area are responded to so that many lives are saved.

The Deputy Minister also paid unannounced visits to Home Affairs in Randburg to check on the systems that are in place to deal with registration of births, deaths and marriages among others.

The department said Deputy Minister Manamela found the storage of files unconducive for storing sensitive information and other challenges ranging from a lack of maintenance of equipment and infrastructural challenges.

"A report with recommendations will be sent to the relevant departments for speedy intervention and solutions," the department said.

He also visited Joburg theatre to ensure that the arts are also playing their part in contributing to the growth of the economy and building of a cohesive nation.

He visited the art studio of a multi-talented artist and activist, Professor Pitika Ntuli, where they conversed about the role of art in South Africa today and what support the public service can provide to artists.