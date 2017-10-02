South Africa: Joburg to Host Air Quality Summit

The Department of Environmental Affairs will from Monday host the 12th Annual Air Quality Governance Lekgotla in Johannesburg.

The three-day conference provides Air Quality Officers from all spheres of government with a unique opportunity to discuss and debate ways to address the various governance challenges and discuss plans for the year ahead.

The conference aims to provide the necessary guidance and support to authorities towards the effective implementation of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (39) of 2004 (AQA).

The lekgotla will this year focus on ambient air quality monitoring initiatives, the review of the national framework for air quality management and atmospheric emission management.

Government has been implementing programmes and tools, as per the 2012 national framework, to achieve a quality of air that is not harmful to the health and wellbeing of the people.

The event provides an opportunity for intergovernmental coordination and collaboration, where government officials share experiences and opportunities, debate issues and develop ways and means of addressing air quality management challenges.