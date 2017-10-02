1 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Joburg to Host Air Quality Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Environmental Affairs will from Monday host the 12th Annual Air Quality Governance Lekgotla in Johannesburg.

The three-day conference provides Air Quality Officers from all spheres of government with a unique opportunity to discuss and debate ways to address the various governance challenges and discuss plans for the year ahead.

The conference aims to provide the necessary guidance and support to authorities towards the effective implementation of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (39) of 2004 (AQA).

The lekgotla will this year focus on ambient air quality monitoring initiatives, the review of the national framework for air quality management and atmospheric emission management.

Government has been implementing programmes and tools, as per the 2012 national framework, to achieve a quality of air that is not harmful to the health and wellbeing of the people.

The event provides an opportunity for intergovernmental coordination and collaboration, where government officials share experiences and opportunities, debate issues and develop ways and means of addressing air quality management challenges.

South Africa

Fool's Paradise to Suggest Boks Can Topple All Blacks - Coetzee

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has not inspired much confidence ahead of his side's Rugby Championship clash against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.