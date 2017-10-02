1 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA Celebrates Senior Citizens

South Africa is today joining the international community by celebrating the contribution made by its senior citizens.

The International Day of Older Persons is observed on 1 October across the world. The day has been set aside by the United Nations (UN). This year, it is commemorated under the theme 'Stepping into the future: tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society'.

The Minister in The Presidency for Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, will officiate at the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons with senior citizens at Noma Day Care Centre in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. In addition, the first Sunday in October is celebrated as Grandparents Day globally.

The Presidency on Saturday said Minister Radebe will officiate the celebration on behalf of President Jacob Zuma.

"The President is no longer able to attend the event due to changes in his programme," the Presidency said.

Minister Radebe will use the celebration to promote awareness of services for older persons and remind South Africans to respect and uphold the dignity of all senior citizens in the country.

Social Development Month

The event will also mark the official launch of the national Social Development Month campaign, which takes place during the month of October.

The campaign is aimed at promoting developmental welfare and social security services as well as care and support for children, older persons and people with disability.

