2 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Touches Base With Supporters Through Traditional Ceremonies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre Musonda

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema has continued unwinding by attending traditional ceremonies in his strongholds.

Hichilema was on Sunday in Monze to attend the Lwiindi traditional ceremony.

The ceremony had been initially put off in August as a protest for his incarceration but was back on the roster after his release.

Hichilema is a long time patron of the Lwiindi Gonde traditional ceremony of the Tonga people of Southern Province.

BELOW IS WHAT HICHILEMA WROTE:

We joined hundreds of People in performing traditional dances at the Lwiindi Gonde ceremony in Monze, Southern, Zambia, this afternoon.

This dance basically depicts a warrior who goes hunting using a spear and the same spear is used to stop wild animals from attacking cattle, while the laying of hands portrays the different kind of cattle that is kept in various parts of our country.

We want these cultures and traditions that are currently observed across the Country to be preserved for the future generations.

Hakainde Hichilema is committed to preserving our country's traditions and cultures, are you?

Good night friends,

And may God bless our country.

Zambia

Can Kambwili Do a King Cobra Comeback?

No doubt the political headlines have belonged to Chishimba Kambwili in the last few months. Even the government papers… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.