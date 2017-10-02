2 October 2017

Namibia: Nation Mourns Angelika Muharukua

By Helvy Shaanika

Oshakati — Namibia woke up on Sunday to the sad news of the death of Kunene Regional Governor Angelika Muharukua, who died of a suspected heart attack at her home in Windhoek.

Muharukua was 59.

Her death was confirmed yesterday by the Office of the President.

According to the presidential press secretary, Albertus Aochamub, Muharukwa passed away during the early hours of Sunday.

"The presidency wishes to announce, with a great sense of shock, the passing away of Honourable Angelika Kazetjindire Muharukua early this morning, 1 October 2017. She has served as Governor of the Kunene Region since 2015," read the statement issued to the media.

Born on January 12, 1958 in Opuwo, Kunene Region, Muharukua joined Swapo as a youth in 1979.

Muharukua became more known in political circles when in 1995 the then president Sam Nujoma appointed her to the National Assembly.

In May 2004, she replaced Marlene Mungunda as Deputy Minister of Women Affairs and Child Welfare, renamed the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

In 2015 President Hage Geingob appointed her as the Governor of Kunene Region, the position she held until her passing.

Her husband Kenatjironga Festus Muharukua died in March 2015 when his car was swept away by a flood at his home village Ovinjange.

She is survived by her siblings and many adopted children.

According to Aochamub, the late governor's memorial and burial service arrangements would be announced as soon as they are finalised.

