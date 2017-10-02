Sudan: Raids - Four Villagers Killed, Boy Abducted in Darfur

Jebel Marra / Tawila / Garsila — Four people were killed, including a mother and her child, in a militia raid on a village in eastern Jebel Marra on Thursday. A boy was abducted during an attack on a village in Tawila locality.

Militiamen raided Tamboul village in the area popularly known as eastern Jebel Marra on Thursday morning. They shot four people and stole about 150 livestock and property of people, one of the villagers reported to Radio Dabanga.

"50 houses were torched. The attack took place at 5am while we were sleeping, and we woke up by the sound of bullets." The shooting led to the death of 55-year-old Ahmed Omar, a woman and her six-months-old baby and a young man.

The attack reportedly sparked many villagers to flee to the mountain caves.

In a raid on Sousawa village, north of Tabit in Tawila locality, by a group of gunmen on Wednesday evening, a boy of 14 years old was abducted. Two villagers sustained injuries while 84 sheep, goats, camels and donkeys were stolen.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that at 8pm, 15 gunmen attacked Sousawa by opening fire into the air. The bullets hit Mustafa Mahjoub Yagoub (35) and Haroun Ibrahim Salim (45) and seriously injured them.

Yousif Ibrahim Hamid (14) was abducted and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Assault

On Thursday, Noureldin Adam Mohamed and Abdallah Koui of Garsila camp for displaced people in Central Darfur were severely beaten and injured by militants.

A sheikh in the area told Radio Dabanga that armed men attacked the two displaced men while they were tilling their farm at Yangusai, east of Garsila. "The attackers tried to kidnap them, but they resisted. They were severely beaten."

Koui was transferred to Garsila Hospital because of deep wounds he sustained.