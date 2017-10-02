Sudan: Dozens of People Kidnapped in Central Darfur

Guldo — Forty-seven people have been kidnapped by armed men in Guldo, Central Darfur, for 10 days. A relative of one of them reported that their whereabouts are known.

Gunmen in Land Cruisers, and others on camels and motorcycles, attacked a convoy of ten vehicles between Guldo and Golo and hijacked four of the vehicles, including the passengers, by force.

"The kidnappers have not yet disclosed their demands," a relative of one of the victims told Radio Dabanga from Guldo. "No one has intervened to mediate."

He said that the people are being held in the area of Tringa. "Their whereabouts are known. So we hope that the authorities come to intervene and save their lives."

At the time of the kidnap one of the passengers managed to escape from the hijackers when one of the vehicles broke-down and was disrupted at Borno area. He made his way to Guldo where he informed the authorities of the incident.

According to earlier reports, the abducted passengers include pilgrims, as well as the owners and drivers of the four vehicles, namely El Sadig Mousa Soni, Adam Kouli, Abdallah Mousa, Feisal Abdelshafi, Yasin Abdallah Bahar, Rizig Fordi, and Saddam.