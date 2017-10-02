Kenya: Fally Ipupa All Set for 19th Edition of Koroga Festival

Award-winning Congolese artist, Fally Ipupa, is on his way to Nairobi ahead of his headlining performance at the 19th edition of Koroga Festival, on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Carnivore Grounds,

The superstar was seen boarding his Kenya Airways flight from Kinshasa earlier today.

After Kinshasa #Showbuzz next stop Nairobi #kenya ✈️🛩🔥👑

The 19th edition of Koroga Festival kicked-off today at Carnivore Grounds with a DJ lineup that will surely set the tone for an epic weekend. Sunday will feature Fally Ipupa , Dan Aceda , Kansoul and Linda!

Advance tickets are currently 90% sold, so hurry and buy yours for Ksh 2000/- on Ticketsasa before they run out in a few days. Entry is free for kids under 12 years. Food and drinks from outside are not allowed.