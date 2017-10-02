Africa: Vice President Addresses Final Session of CISSA Khartoum Meetings

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed, on Friday addressed the closing session of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Service in Africa (CISSA) , stressing no one would back and assist African save the cooperation of its own sons and that of its political stability.

He told the closing session that terrorism is the plight of this era and that it has no religious, homeland or border, calling for all to cooperate the boost the efforts for combating terrorism.

He said African communities' value dialogue and reconciliation and that Sudan despite the fact that the rebels are negatively affecting it, still Khartoum remains supportive of the African action to bring in peace and stability.

He described the current conference as important and strategic and that it studied and analysis all the important issues it discussed in a scientific and scholarly manner, showing at the end the way for strategic partnership to combat terrorism and achieve political stability in the African continent.

The conference has pointed out in its final recommendation to fully implement the recommendations of the workshops held in Khartoum , Kigali and South African so that CISSA would play its effective role in implement the road map of the African union seeking to render Africa free of unauthorized weapons by the advent of the year 2020.

The recommendations have also called for boosting confidence among member states and for information sharing on issues relevant to threat of Africa's security and peace.

The conference has approved a request tabled by Namibia to host the coming meeting while approving a Nigerian request to host the 2019 meeting.