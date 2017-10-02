29 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Vice President Addresses Final Session of CISSA Khartoum Meetings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed, on Friday addressed the closing session of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Service in Africa (CISSA) , stressing no one would back and assist African save the cooperation of its own sons and that of its political stability.

He told the closing session that terrorism is the plight of this era and that it has no religious, homeland or border, calling for all to cooperate the boost the efforts for combating terrorism.

He said African communities' value dialogue and reconciliation and that Sudan despite the fact that the rebels are negatively affecting it, still Khartoum remains supportive of the African action to bring in peace and stability.

He described the current conference as important and strategic and that it studied and analysis all the important issues it discussed in a scientific and scholarly manner, showing at the end the way for strategic partnership to combat terrorism and achieve political stability in the African continent.

The conference has pointed out in its final recommendation to fully implement the recommendations of the workshops held in Khartoum , Kigali and South African so that CISSA would play its effective role in implement the road map of the African union seeking to render Africa free of unauthorized weapons by the advent of the year 2020.

The recommendations have also called for boosting confidence among member states and for information sharing on issues relevant to threat of Africa's security and peace.

The conference has approved a request tabled by Namibia to host the coming meeting while approving a Nigerian request to host the 2019 meeting.

Sudan

Kalma Camp Leaders Condemn Darfur State Collecting Arms

A call to collect weapons from residents of Kalma camp sparked anger among community leaders, following the deadly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.