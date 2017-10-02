Chikwawa — A local non-governmental organization, Campaign for Health Education, Sanitation and Hygiene (CAHESH) has launched a national programme on health education through Braille to enhance inclusive participation of people with visual impairment.

Speaking during the launch on Saturday at Makande Primary School ground in Chikwawa, CAHESH Executive Director, Mac Donald Kaluwa said it was expected that the programme would provide an opportunity to people with visual impairment to access vital information on HIV/AIDS, malaria including issues of domestic violence.

"We decided to roll out this programme upon realizing the big information gap that our colleagues with visual impairment endure to get proper messages on HIV/AIDS, malaria and other vital information such as on domestic violence," he said.

Kaluwa pointed out that, "I believe this initiative is going to enhance inclusive participation and promotion of national development,"

he added that Malawi has an estimated population of more than 170,000 people with visually impairment.

The Executive Director disclosed that CAHESH has donated Braille books, mosquito nets, mattresses to learners at Makande Resource Centre in the district in order to accord the students a comfortable life in school to concentrate on their studies.

Ngabu Primary Education Advisor, Harry Chiseka thanked CAHESH for the gesture, saying it would go a long way towards enhancing quality education for learners with different physical disabilities.

Executive Director for Malawi Union of the Blind, Ezekiel Kumwenda commended CAHESh for providing the learning materials, saying: 'Braille materials are a must to learners with visual impairment.

The health education programme through Braille is expected to reach to over 20 resource centres in Malawi and the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust have been entrusted to ensure that visually impaired people access health messages to make informed decisions.

Chikwawa NICE District Civic Education Officer, Joseph Chamambala said the organization would ensure that it provides space in their resource centres for people with visual impairment to access books which CAHESH has donated.

He assured that NICE volunteers would be also be going out to provide civic education to people with visual impairment with messages that have been provided by CAHESH on Malaria, HIV/AIDS, water, sanitation and hygiene.

"We are also going to encourage people with visual impairment to go to school because education is a catalyst to socio - economic development of our country," the NICE Officer said.

Chikwawa District Health Office together with AMREF Health Africa have been engaging primary school teachers and health surveillance assistants on the advantages of facial cleanliness and care for the environment to avoid trachoma.

Chikwawa District Environmental Health Officer, Veronica Mkukumila expressed optimism that people engaged in the clean and environmental hygiene campaign would develop effective messages to sensitize communities on good hygiene practices.