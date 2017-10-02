Sudan: Two Teachers Killed in Raid in Central Darfur

Bindisi / El Geneina / El Fasher — Two teachers were killed and other people were abducted in an attack by militiamen on a camp for displaced people in Central Darfur on Friday afternoon. In West Darfur, a pregnant woman was found dead.

Gunmen attacked the southern and western part of Bindisi camp, in Bindisi locality, after the Friday prayers, eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga. They shot and killed Yusuf Adam Abdallah, a basic school teacher, on the spot. A high school teacher was also killed. Three people were wounded.

The witnesses said that the perpetrators abducted eight people during the attack. In addition a number of houses were torched and money and property of the camp residents were stolen. The whereabouts of the abducted people are unknown.

Unverified reports pointed out that the incident might be related to a retaliation attack, following the discovery of the body of a 12-year-old girl near the camp on Thursday.

Woman killed

Yesterday the body of Maria Yahya Ibrahim, a woman seven months pregnant, was found east of Ardamata in El Geneina locality, West Darfur. She reportedly was killed by gunmen who had abducted her.

The coordinator of the camps for displaced people in Sirba locality told this station that people conducted searches for Yahya Ibrahim, who was a resident of Kundebe camp. She went missing on Wednesday and allegedly was abducted.

"They found her body on Thursday, dumped in a lair in a valley east of Ardamata," the coordinator said.

The doctor's report stated that she suffered a fracture in the backbone and teeth, and was possibly hit by a sharp rod.

Passengers robbed

Militiamen intercepted a passenger lorry en route from Tawila to El Fasher on Thursday. The attackers, riding motorcycles, opened fire on the vehicle which carried 45 passengers, in the area of Tundabaya.

Passenger Abdallah Mohamed Ahmed was serisously injured, the coordinator of the camps for displaced people in the area Omda Mukhtar Bosh told Radio Dabanga.

"The gunmen forced the passengers out of the bus and stripped them of their money and mobile phones."

He added that the locality commissioner ordered a military force to chase the perpetrators to the area of Aum, near Kabkabiya, but they have not managed to escape without recovering the loot.

In El Fasher city, bandits stole the vehicle of Ahmed Mohamed El Douma, the director of the immunisation department of North Darfur, on Thursday. They attacked El Douma in front of his house and seized his vehicle under the threat of arms.