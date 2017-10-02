29 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Envoy Slams Deadly Car Bomb Attack in Somali Capital

The United Nations Envoy for Somalia, Michael Keating has strongly condemned Thursday's car bomb attack in Mogadishu, which left at least seven civilians dead, while many injured.

"I'm Saddened by deaths, injuries including many civilians from Hamarweyne car bomb attack on Thursday. Violence claiming too many lives," said Keating in Twitter post.

Saddened by deaths, injuries includng many civilians from Hamarweyne bomb yesterday. Violence claiming too many lives pic.twitter.com/oeAR2bucrC

-- Michael Keating (@SRSGKeating) September 29, 2017

Thursday's car bomb blast took place near Peace Garden in Hamarweyne district, killing at least seven passer-by civilians, according to Police.

