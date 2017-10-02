29 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Qatar Praises Measures by Govt On Human Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

Qatar has praised the peaceful transition of power in Somalia after the presidential elections held in February 2017, expressing hope that such a transition would be a forward step towards stabilising Somalia, providing security, sustainable development and achieving national reconciliation in addition to tackling many challenges and difficulties it faces, foremost of which are terrorism, difficult economic conditions and drought.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Talal Abdulaziz Al Naama, Third Secretary in Qatar's Missions to the United Nation and International Organizations in Geneva, during the Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human rights in Somalia, within the 36th session of the Human Rights Council.

Qatar also praised the efforts and measures taken by the Somali government to promote and protect human rights, including the rebuilding of state institutions and the adoption of new laws, the most important of which is the establishment of an independent national human rights commission and the completion of the constitution of the country.

Qatar underlined the importance of the London International Conference on Somalia, calling on the international community and all actors to redouble efforts to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation and continue coordination of assistance and capacity-building to support and develop Somali institutions, particularly human rights and security institutions, in order to maintain progress, confront terrorist and extremist organisations and build a state of law.

Qatar reiterated its commitment to support the Somali people and their government and to continue providing humanitarian and development assistance in order to build a stable and sustainable development that would enable Somalis to live in security, peace and prosperity.

Somalia

What's Driving Clashes Between Ethiopia's Somali, Oromia Regions?

Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region in the Horn of Africa, has displaced thousands of ethnic Oromos, according to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.