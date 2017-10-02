Somalia: Qatar Praises Measures by Govt On Human Rights

Qatar has praised the peaceful transition of power in Somalia after the presidential elections held in February 2017, expressing hope that such a transition would be a forward step towards stabilising Somalia, providing security, sustainable development and achieving national reconciliation in addition to tackling many challenges and difficulties it faces, foremost of which are terrorism, difficult economic conditions and drought.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Talal Abdulaziz Al Naama, Third Secretary in Qatar's Missions to the United Nation and International Organizations in Geneva, during the Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human rights in Somalia, within the 36th session of the Human Rights Council.

Qatar also praised the efforts and measures taken by the Somali government to promote and protect human rights, including the rebuilding of state institutions and the adoption of new laws, the most important of which is the establishment of an independent national human rights commission and the completion of the constitution of the country.

Qatar underlined the importance of the London International Conference on Somalia, calling on the international community and all actors to redouble efforts to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation and continue coordination of assistance and capacity-building to support and develop Somali institutions, particularly human rights and security institutions, in order to maintain progress, confront terrorist and extremist organisations and build a state of law.

Qatar reiterated its commitment to support the Somali people and their government and to continue providing humanitarian and development assistance in order to build a stable and sustainable development that would enable Somalis to live in security, peace and prosperity.