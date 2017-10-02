2 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Wife Exposes Hubby's 'Wizardry' On Radio

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
(File photo).
By Sheillah Mapani

A Harare man took his wife to court last week after she allegedly labelled him a wizard during a Radio Zimbabwe Show. Bayai Chiramba (67) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko facing charges of indicating witches and wizards.

Allegations are that on May 21 this year, Chiramba went on radio at Radio Zimbabwe studios in Mbare and insulted her husband, Charles Chari (56) saying he is a wizard because he has some human bones which he keeps and had bewitched their daughter using goblins.

In her defence, Chiramba indicated that she did not accuse her husband, but only exposed the weird things he did during the show. She told the court that her husband consulted a witch doctor in a desperate move to save his young brother who was serving a five-year jail term for rape.

He was given some herbs and was instructed to sleep on graves for a number of days.

She said that soon after the release of her brother- in-law from jail, her daughter got seriously ill, which led to her suspecting that it was her husband's goblins that had caused the illness in exchange getting his brother out of jail.

The court also heard that Chari kept a bag in their bedroom which he prohibited his wife from touching.

"I only said that he had a bag in our bedroom, which he prohibited me from touching saying the bones inside the bag will tell him everything that happen during his absence," explained Chiramba.

The matter was deferred to today for judgment.

Zimbabwe

Open Defecation Rises - Minister

Open defecation is on the rise exposing the public to diseases when rains come, Environment, Water and Climate Minister… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.