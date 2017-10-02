A Harare man took his wife to court last week after she allegedly labelled him a wizard during a Radio Zimbabwe Show. Bayai Chiramba (67) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko facing charges of indicating witches and wizards.

Allegations are that on May 21 this year, Chiramba went on radio at Radio Zimbabwe studios in Mbare and insulted her husband, Charles Chari (56) saying he is a wizard because he has some human bones which he keeps and had bewitched their daughter using goblins.

In her defence, Chiramba indicated that she did not accuse her husband, but only exposed the weird things he did during the show. She told the court that her husband consulted a witch doctor in a desperate move to save his young brother who was serving a five-year jail term for rape.

He was given some herbs and was instructed to sleep on graves for a number of days.

She said that soon after the release of her brother- in-law from jail, her daughter got seriously ill, which led to her suspecting that it was her husband's goblins that had caused the illness in exchange getting his brother out of jail.

The court also heard that Chari kept a bag in their bedroom which he prohibited his wife from touching.

"I only said that he had a bag in our bedroom, which he prohibited me from touching saying the bones inside the bag will tell him everything that happen during his absence," explained Chiramba.

The matter was deferred to today for judgment.